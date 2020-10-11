Menu
Bette E. McCARTHY
McCARTHY - Bette E. (nee Drennan)
Of Williamsville, NY, October 3, 2020, beloved wife of Alvin J. McCarthy; dearest mother of Deborah E. (Robert) Gruver, Rebecca L. Jaeger (Phil Fronckowiak) and Timothy D. McCarthy; grandmother of Sarah (Michael) Johnson, Justin (Amy) Jaeger, Kimberly Rose and Robert (Tammy) Gruver; great-grandmother of Hannah and Alaina Rose, Madelyn, Aiden and Logan Johnson, Tavin and Maren Jaeger and Cassidy Gruver; daughter of the late Lee J. and Ethel P. (Steele) Drennan; sister of the late Donald Drennan and Dorothea (Arthur) Nisbet; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
