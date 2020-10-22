STROM - Bette M.
(nee Colquhoun)
Of Kenmore, NY, October 20, 2020.Beloved wife of the late John E. Strom; dear mother of Dr. John D. (Linda), James D. (Shannon) and the late John Howard Strom; loving grandmother of Christina (Ian) Carr. Jennifer (David) Villa, Alyssa (Tage) Johnson, John Jr. and Cassandra; great-grandmother of Nathan and Chase; sister of Sue (late Henry) McNess; also survived by many loving family members and friends.Friends may call Thursday (Today) 4-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Saturday at 10:30 AM at Grace Church, 2525 Eggert Rd. Tonawanda, NY. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.