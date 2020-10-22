Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bette M. STROM
STROM - Bette M.
(nee Colquhoun)
Of Kenmore, NY, October 20, 2020.Beloved wife of the late John E. Strom; dear mother of Dr. John D. (Linda), James D. (Shannon) and the late John Howard Strom; loving grandmother of Christina (Ian) Carr. Jennifer (David) Villa, Alyssa (Tage) Johnson, John Jr. and Cassandra; great-grandmother of Nathan and Chase; sister of Sue (late Henry) McNess; also survived by many loving family members and friends.Friends may call Thursday (Today) 4-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Saturday at 10:30 AM at Grace Church, 2525 Eggert Rd. Tonawanda, NY. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.