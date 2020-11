MULLEN - Betty A. (nee Evans)Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Abraham Mullen Sr.; devoted mother of Abraham Mullen Jr., Thaddeus (Mary) Mullen and Terry Mullen; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Catherine Evans Thomas. Private Service. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com