MULLEN - Betty A. (nee Evans)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Abraham Mullen Sr.; devoted mother of Abraham Mullen Jr., Thaddeus (Mary) Mullen and Terry Mullen; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Catherine Evans Thomas. Private Service. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.