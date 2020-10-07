CARUSO - Betty Ann
(nee Bracco)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Caruso; devoted mother of Patrick (Amanda) Bartley, Joseph (Nikima) Caruso and Amanda Caruso (Nicholas Holmes); cherished grandmother of Shauntia, Lucian, Anila, Marianna, Valeria, Natalee and Patrick Jr. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.