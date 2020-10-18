DOTY - Betty Ann (nee Kucklesburg)
Of North Buffalo, entered into rest October 17, 2020. Devoted mother of David (Rosemary) Doty, Michael (Gina) Doty and L. (CM) Marie (Sean) McGoldrick; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Richard and Rose Kucklesburg; dear sister of the late Carole (Lawrence) Valvo; fond aunt of the late Leonard Valvo. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (October 24th) from 1-3 PM, where Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.