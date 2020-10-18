Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Ann DOTY
DOTY - Betty Ann (nee Kucklesburg)
Of North Buffalo, entered into rest October 17, 2020. Devoted mother of David (Rosemary) Doty, Michael (Gina) Doty and L. (CM) Marie (Sean) McGoldrick; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Richard and Rose Kucklesburg; dear sister of the late Carole (Lawrence) Valvo; fond aunt of the late Leonard Valvo. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (October 24th) from 1-3 PM, where Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.