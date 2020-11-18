FRANK - Betty Ann (nee Dean)
Of Hamburg, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Frank; precious loving mother of Michael J. (Susan) Frank, Audrey A. (Late Dennis) Hughey and B. Effie; grandmother of Jared Frank and Tyler and Marissa Hughey; survived by many loving siblings, nieces and nephews, predeceased by her brother Doug Dean. The family will receive friends Friday 10 AM - 12 PM at the F. E. Brown SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services following at 12:30 PM. Covid restrictions apply, social distancing and masks required. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc., www.hospicebuffalo.org
. Online condolences www.febrownsons.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.