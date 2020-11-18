Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Ann FRANK
FRANK - Betty Ann (nee Dean)
Of Hamburg, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Frank; precious loving mother of Michael J. (Susan) Frank, Audrey A. (Late Dennis) Hughey and B. Effie; grandmother of Jared Frank and Tyler and Marissa Hughey; survived by many loving siblings, nieces and nephews, predeceased by her brother Doug Dean. The family will receive friends Friday 10 AM - 12 PM at the F. E. Brown SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services following at 12:30 PM. Covid restrictions apply, social distancing and masks required. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc., www.hospicebuffalo.org. Online condolences www.febrownsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.