SMITH - Betty Ann "Betts" (nee Becker)
November 7, 2020, of Clarence Center, NY. Wife of the late Richard K. "Dick" Smith; beloved mother of Deborah (Frank) Zinck, Richard (Katherine) Smith, Dawn Blakely, Elizabeth Smith, Katherine Moriarity, John (Sandra) Smith, David (Irene) Smith, and late Kevin Smith; also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence. (NYS Covid-19 guidelines followed, masks required, ENTER AT THE BACK DOOR). A Funeral Service will be Wednesday 10 AM from Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.