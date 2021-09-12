Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty J. BEAUMONT
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY
BEAUMONT - Betty J.
Age 91, of Lancaster, formerly of Marilla, longtime teacher at Lancaster Central School, passed away on September 6, 2021. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. At Betty's request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Leicester Cemetery, Leicester, NY. Memorials may be made to the Marilla Fire Co., 1950 West Ave., Marilla, NY 14102 or the Animal Friends of Wyoming County, 4380 Route 19, Silver Springs, NY 14550. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Please share condolences online at www.robinsonandhackemer.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.