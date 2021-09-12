BEAUMONT - Betty J.
Age 91, of Lancaster, formerly of Marilla, longtime teacher at Lancaster Central School, passed away on September 6, 2021. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. At Betty's request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Leicester Cemetery, Leicester, NY. Memorials may be made to the Marilla Fire Co., 1950 West Ave., Marilla, NY 14102 or the Animal Friends of Wyoming County, 4380 Route 19, Silver Springs, NY 14550. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Please share condolences online at www.robinsonandhackemer.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.