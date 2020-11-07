COX-FIERLE - Betty

(nee Kleindinst)

Died on October 16, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the daughter of Ella and George Kleindinst the longtime President of Liberty Bank. Betty was a proud graduate of The Buffalo Seminary and Elmira College. She was married for over 40 years to prominent local attorney John P. Cox. After Mr. Cox's death in 1991, she married her former neighbor across the street, Ed Fierle. She devoted time to Sem, serving as agent for the Class of 1944, and was honored by the school with their Outstanding Service Award in 2004. She was predeceased by both husbands, her brothers, George Jr, Richard and Robert Kleindinst, and her beloved daughter Susan E. Cox. Betty is survived by her daughter Jane Cox Hettrick (John) and son Jonathan Cox; grandchildren Emily, Laura, John III and Robert Hettrick and Ivan Cox as well as her great grandson, Ryder Lord Hettrick. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Kevin D. Cox; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a long-time resident of Hanford Bay, New York; Sea Island, Georgia and St Simons Island, Georgia. She was a former member of the Country Club of Buffalo; and the Sea Island Golf Club. Gifts in Memory of Betty may be made to The Buffalo Seminary or the Saint Simons Land Trust. A private memorial service was held on October 30, 2020.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 7, 2020.