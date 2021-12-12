DAVIES - Betty J. (nee Kohl)
Of Angola, NY, December 6, 2021. Beloved wife of James B. Davies; dearest mother of John V. (Roseann) Davies, Dennis R. Brown, Jr., James J. Davies, Michele L. Brown and Deborah A. (Sean) Ritchie; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will be present Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks required). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.