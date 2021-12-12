Menu
Betty J. DAVIES
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
DAVIES - Betty J. (nee Kohl)
Of Angola, NY, December 6, 2021. Beloved wife of James B. Davies; dearest mother of John V. (Roseann) Davies, Dennis R. Brown, Jr., James J. Davies, Michele L. Brown and Deborah A. (Sean) Ritchie; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will be present Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM. (Face masks required). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Dec
15
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty was the spunky sunshine of our neighbhood,we will truly miss you,thank you for your kindness,our sincere deepest condolences to her family and friends.
There's and Kenny Mazur
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results