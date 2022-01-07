DREYER - Betty R.
(nee Bachman)
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Dreyer; devoted mother of Donna (Ronald) Miller, Connie Dreyer, and the late Karen Bernhard; cherished grandmother of Michael (Vicki) Weishaupt, Michele (Jeff) Recktenwalt, Erica (Jason) Binner, Ronald (Lynn) Bifulco, Justin (Amanda) Miller, Christopher Bifulco, Nicole Bifulco, and the late Rachel Bernhard and great-grandmother of 14; loving daughter of the late Edward and Nora Bachman. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 2-6 PM and Sunday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.