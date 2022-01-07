Menu
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Dreyer; devoted mother of Donna (Ronald) Miller, Connie Dreyer, and the late Karen Bernhard; cherished grandmother of Michael (Vicki) Weishaupt, Michele (Jeff) Recktenwalt, Erica (Jason) Binner, Ronald (Lynn) Bifulco, Justin (Amanda) Miller, Christopher Bifulco, Nicole Bifulco, and the late Rachel Bernhard and great-grandmother of 14; loving daughter of the late Edward and Nora Bachman. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 2-6 PM and Sunday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NY
Jan
10
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
NY
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady Victory Basilica
NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
So sorry for your loss, sending prayers to you and your family
Warren and Karen Miller
January 7, 2022
