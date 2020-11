McKEE - Betty E. (nee Mesler)Of Buffalo, NY, November 8, 2020. Dear mother of Bruce (Jennifer) McKee and Susan McKee; loving grandmother of Scott (Heather), Jillian Davis, Peter Prine and Kristy Prine; great-grandmother of Keira, Megan, Ryan, Alyssa, Christian and Zachary; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 10:30-11 AM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com