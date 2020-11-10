McKEE - Betty E. (nee Mesler)
Of Buffalo, NY, November 8, 2020. Dear mother of Bruce (Jennifer) McKee and Susan McKee; loving grandmother of Scott (Heather), Jillian Davis, Peter Prine and Kristy Prine; great-grandmother of Keira, Megan, Ryan, Alyssa, Christian and Zachary; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 10:30-11 AM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.