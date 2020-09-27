Menu
Betty E. "Betty-Boop Betty-Shreddy" WALROD
WALROD - Betty E. "Betty-Boop" "Betty-Shreddy" (nee Englert)
Beloved daughter of the late Irene Englert; former wife of the late Gerald Walrod; step-mother of Bradley and Bruce Walrod; cousin Jerome (Pearl) Okonzak and their seven children; cousin of Laurie Mazerbo, the late Barbara (late Leonard) Mazerbo; Godmother of Sandra (George) Heintz; survived by cousins and many friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Betty was a member of the Verizon Pioneers. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
