FUGATE - Betty Jane
(nee Scott)
Entered into rest December 18, 2021. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Paul J. Thomas, Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Fugate was a member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.