Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jane FUGATE
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
FUGATE - Betty Jane
(nee Scott)
Entered into rest December 18, 2021. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Reverend Paul J. Thomas, Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Fugate was a member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Buffalo, NY. Please share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Just a great gal! She will be remembered and missed!
len kasprzak buffalo news
December 29, 2021
My Beautiful Aunt Hugs like a Mother, Listen like a Sister Shares like a Friend.A love that never ending. I appreciate you and will Miss You endlessly
Veronica Your Neice
Family
December 28, 2021
My condolences to Bettye´s family. Bettye was a colleague from the Buffalo News Classified Dept.
Donna Cuddihy
Work
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results