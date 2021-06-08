Menu
GLOVINS - Betty J. (nee Borynski)
June 6, 2021, dear mother of Gregory (Melissa) Glovins and Kelly (Donnie) Morehouse; loving grandmother of Ashley (Mark) Battaglia, Brittany (Matt) Piccirillo, Adam Glovins, Emily (Rick) Smaczniak, Alex Morehouse, Matthew and Anna Crouch, Amy (Daniel) Burns and Tianna Cialone; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, June 12, 10-11 AM, at Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Betty was an active volunteer at Resurrection Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter at www.alz.org/wny. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Resurrection Life Church
2145 Old Union Rd, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Resurrection Life Church
2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
Betty was such a joy yo be around. She will be deeply missed. You are all in our thoughts & prayers.
Mike & Darlene Dinino
June 9, 2021
You are/were my spiritual momma. My heart will be sad without you. But I know you are dancing with our Savior. There's no place you would rather be. Your devoted faith was amazing!!! I love you!
Shelly
Friend
June 8, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Dolores
Family
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this . Betty was the sweetest person. Rest In Peace Betty and know you were loved by so many.
Bella Bolt
June 8, 2021
