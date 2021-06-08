GLOVINS - Betty J. (nee Borynski)
June 6, 2021, dear mother of Gregory (Melissa) Glovins and Kelly (Donnie) Morehouse; loving grandmother of Ashley (Mark) Battaglia, Brittany (Matt) Piccirillo, Adam Glovins, Emily (Rick) Smaczniak, Alex Morehouse, Matthew and Anna Crouch, Amy (Daniel) Burns and Tianna Cialone; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, June 12, 10-11 AM, at Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Betty was an active volunteer at Resurrection Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
WNY Chapter at www.alz.org/wny
. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.