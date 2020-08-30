Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty HENSEL
HENSEL - Betty
Of Orchard Park, formerly of East Aurora, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. Wife of 71 years, to Lester Hensel; mother of Lois (Bill Wright) Hensel, Clifford (Linda) Hensel and Russell (Mary) Hensel; grandmother of Kristye, Abby, Jade and Amber; great-grandmother of Brystol, Emmy and Ryne; sister-in-law of Eleanor Kraft and Pat Hensel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Orchard Park Fire District EMS. For condolences and directions, please visit at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.