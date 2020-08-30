HENSEL - Betty
Of Orchard Park, formerly of East Aurora, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. Wife of 71 years, to Lester Hensel; mother of Lois (Bill Wright) Hensel, Clifford (Linda) Hensel and Russell (Mary) Hensel; grandmother of Kristye, Abby, Jade and Amber; great-grandmother of Brystol, Emmy and Ryne; sister-in-law of Eleanor Kraft and Pat Hensel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Orchard Park Fire District EMS. For condolences and directions, please visit at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.