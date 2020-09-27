HUNT-BECKWITH - Betty J.
(nee Kelly)
Age 96, of Lewiston entered into rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace NCR in Lewiston, NY. Betty was born April 23, 1924 in Austin, PA. She is the eldest child of the late Earl and the late Evelyn (Cooney) Kelly. Betty came to Niagara Falls in 1926 and attended local schools. She served in the Army Air Corps. (WAC) during World War II as a medical Corpsman from 1944 until her discharge in 1945. In 1970 she graduated from Trott Adult LPN program and worked at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the offices of Dr. Rooker, Arthurs and Zohur. In 1972 Betty joined the American Legion as a member and delegate for the Portage Post 1465 where she became the first woman to serve as Niagara Co. Commander in 1981. She moved to Florida in 1984 and was employed by Humana Hospital as an LPN and also became the first woman Commander of America Legion Post 120 Holly Hill and Post 267 Ormond Beach. Betty returned to Niagara Falls in 1999 and became the first woman Commander of the American Legion LaSalle Post 1142 in 2001. She served as a senior companion for HANCI for over 10 years and as a proud WWII veteran she was a member of the WNY Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2010. She is survived by her children, Alfred M. (Paula) Hunt Jr., Robert L. Hunt , Philip E. (Rose) Hunt, Sandra (Late Ronald) Granieri; her sister, Colleen (Dennis) Dey; seven grandchildren, Melanie, Rachel, Ronald, Samantha, Stephanie, David and Chad; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Charles R. (Shirley) Kelly, Dennis P. (Judy) Kelly, Mary Jean Mellan, Patricia Winkworth and Cheryl Alcorn also her grandchildren Maria Carmela Granieri and Rebecca Granieri Stone. Family and friends may call on WEDNESDAY, September 30th from 11-1 PM at HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC., N. Fourth & Ridge Streets, Lewiston, NY. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to LaSalle American Legion Post 1142, 8643 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14304 or Wounded Warrior Project
