KRAFT - Betty J. (nee Schuh)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ, under the care of Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Herbert J. Kraft; devoted mother of Janice (Edwin) Johnson, Sally Chirio, Herbert Kraft, Kathleen Kraft, Glenn (Kelly) Zulka, Christopher (Shannon) Kraft and the late Kevin Zulka, Jeffrey Kraft and Sharon Yea; dear brother of Charles (Katherine) Schuh Sr.; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial will take place in Phoenix, AZ, and Buffalo, NY, at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.