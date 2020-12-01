TAIT - Betty J. (nee Mick)
Of Marilla, NY, passed away November 28, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late James M. Tait; dear mother of James A. (late Julia Ann) Tait and Cheryl Tait; loving grandmother of Steven (Sherri), Elizabeth and Christopher (Heidrun) Tait; great-grandmother of Austin, Lucas, Matthew, Tyler, Ellianna, Samuel, Carissa, Emily, Caleb and Alicia; predeceased by two sisters, eight brothers and one step-sister; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend of Joe Sr., Nancy, Joe Jr., Ronnie and the Appleton family. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Thursday 10-12 PM where funeral services will follow at 12 noon. An open house for family and friends will then commence at 5 PM at 1427 Townline Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to SonRays Ministries, PO Box 673, Tonawanda, NY 14150 in memory of Betty. Share condolences: www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.