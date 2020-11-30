THOMAS - Betty J.
(nee Campas)
Age 89 of the City of Tonawanda, passed away peacefully November 28, 2020. Beloved companion of 50 years to Philip E. Nott; loving mother of John (Shari) Thomas and Karen (Chris) Peehler; grandmother of Grant (Carmen) Peehler, Lindsay (Pete) Munno, Kara Thomas and Christian Peehler; great-grandmother of Vincenza, Margot and Violetta, daughter of the late George and Francis Campas; sister of Theodore (Pat) Campas; predeceased by five brothers and one sister and also survived by her dearest niece Susan Campas and many other nieces and nephews. Betty was co-owner of Fast Teddy's Restaurant in the City of Tonawanda for many years. A private visitation and Prayer Service will be held with Betty's immediate family. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 30, 2020.