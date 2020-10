KNARR-HOWARD - Betty Jane

Resident of Delevan, died unexpectedly Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 86, at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Machias surrounded by her devoted family. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience the family.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.