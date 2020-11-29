LINDAMER - Betty L. (nee Goodwin)
November 27, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of Albert Lindamer; loving mother of Keith (Beth), Karen (Daniel) Tomasello, Kevin (Amanda) and the late Kelly Mirco; cherished grandmother of Rebekah (Derek), Rachael (Kevin), Andrew, Maegan, Nicole, Matthew, Luke, Alyssa and Ariana; adored great-grandmother of Cooper, Zoey and Poe; dearest sister of four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in Betty's memory to the Kidney Foundation of WNY at 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221 or www.kfwny.org
. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Betty's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.