Betty L. LINDAMER
LINDAMER - Betty L. (nee Goodwin)
November 27, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife of Albert Lindamer; loving mother of Keith (Beth), Karen (Daniel) Tomasello, Kevin (Amanda) and the late Kelly Mirco; cherished grandmother of Rebekah (Derek), Rachael (Kevin), Andrew, Maegan, Nicole, Matthew, Luke, Alyssa and Ariana; adored great-grandmother of Cooper, Zoey and Poe; dearest sister of four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in Betty's memory to the Kidney Foundation of WNY at 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221 or www.kfwny.org. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Betty's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
