PFENDER - Betty L.
(nee Schuessler)
Of Elma, NY, October 9, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Pfender, and the late William Sawyer; cherished daughter of the late Gustave and Margaret (nee Volk) Schuessler; loving sister of the late Shirley (late Robert) Snyder, and the late Robert (Bette) Schuessler; dear step-mother of Deborah Orbank, Bruce, Kurt, and late Steven Pfender; fond "Mema" to eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Betty graduated from University of Buffalo/Albright Art School with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, worked for many years and retired from Savage Litho Co. As a longtime Elma resident on North Star Rd., she was involved with the Elma Historical Society and many grammar and high school reunion committees. Betty did extensive research of her family genealogy. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Elma Historical Society or St. Vincent de Paul Church in memory of Betty. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.