Betty Lou SCHMITZ
1952 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1952
DIED
November 28, 2020
SCHMITZ - Betty Lou
Age 67, of Hamburg, formerly of Langford, NY; was called home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Dole) Schmitz; sister of Alice (late Cliff) Blakeslee, Kathy Wheeler, Donna (late Daniel) Mecca, Christine (late Jim) Stoutenburg, Jackie (Wayne) Koch, Colleen (Jim) Bebber and the late Leon Zittel; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Share online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We are all heartbroken at AVM. She made us all smile and laugh all the time. She will be missed so much by us and I cant imagine how you must feel. Just know she was so loved here. Tons of hugs kisses and prayers for you.
Melissa Smolkovich
December 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy AVM will not be the same without her we are all so sad for your loss god bless
Patty Sobilo
December 1, 2020
Colleen Bebber
Sister
December 1, 2020