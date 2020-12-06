SCHMITZ - Betty Lou
Age 67, of Hamburg, formerly of Langford, NY; was called home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Dole) Schmitz; sister of Alice (late Cliff) Blakeslee, Kathy Wheeler, Donna (late Daniel) Mecca, Christine (late Jim) Stoutenburg, Jackie (Wayne) Koch, Colleen (Jim) Bebber and the late Leon Zittel; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Share online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.