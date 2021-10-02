McGREEVY - Betty T.
Of Sanborn, NY, September 29, 2021. Wife of Allen McGreevy, mother of Michael (Ellen) and Paul McGreevy, sister of Mary Kurtz, and the late Daniel Tymjack, Helen Green and Genevieve Tymjack, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Sunday from 4-7 PM at The RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville, NY. Memorials may be made in her name to the Immaculate Conception Church. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.