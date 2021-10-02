Menu
Betty T. McGREEVY
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road
Sanborn, NY
McGREEVY - Betty T.
Of Sanborn, NY, September 29, 2021. Wife of Allen McGreevy, mother of Michael (Ellen) and Paul McGreevy, sister of Mary Kurtz, and the late Daniel Tymjack, Helen Green and Genevieve Tymjack, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Sunday from 4-7 PM at The RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville, NY. Memorials may be made in her name to the Immaculate Conception Church. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, guest register.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception
4671 Townline Road, Ransomville, NY
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
