MILLER - Betty (nee Manquen)Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest on December 6, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frederick H. Miller; devoted mother of Paul (Margaret) Miller, David (Valeria) Miller, Joel Miller, Kathy (Robert) Straus, Jeffrey (Natalie) Miller, Dale (Melissa) Miller; cherished grandmother of 10; adored great-grandmother of nine; loving daughter of the late John and Minnie Manquen; dear sister of the late Rosemary Marfurt and Jack Manquen. No prior visitation. Services were held privately.