Betty Jane PETERS
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
Peters - Betty Jane
(nee Denneville)
Entered into rest on June 27, 2021. Loving wife of James Peters Sr.; beloved mother of Meghann Peters, Jeremy Peters (Kathryn Kartalis), and the late James Peters Jr.; cherished by Nicole and Mikayla Lahrs. Friends may call Thursday from 11 AM-12 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey), where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or SPCA of Erie County. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
NY
Jul
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Amherst, NY
