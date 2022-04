Peters - Betty Jane(nee Denneville)Entered into rest on June 27, 2021. Loving wife of James Peters Sr.; beloved mother of Meghann Peters, Jeremy Peters (Kathryn Kartalis), and the late James Peters Jr.; cherished by Nicole and Mikayla Lahrs. Friends may call Thursday from 11 AM-12 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at N. Bailey), where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or SPCA of Erie County. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com