Betty J. PETTIT
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
PETTIT - Betty J. (nee Agett)
Age 89, of Arcade, NY, passed away on December 20, 2021. Friends may call on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Arcade VFW Women's Auxiliary, 550 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Dec
27
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary's Church
417 W. Main St., Arcade, NY
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
RJ and Katherine Haberer
December 27, 2021
