PETTIT - Betty J. (nee Agett)
Age 89, of Arcade, NY, passed away on December 20, 2021. Friends may call on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Arcade VFW Women's Auxiliary, 550 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.