Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty PIAZZA
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
PIAZZA - Betty (nee Wilkerson) (formerly Tringali)
March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Liborio L. Piazza and Vincent "Jim" Tringali; loving mother of Vincent (fiancée Renee) Tringali, Rose (Akos) Seres and Mark (Michelle) Tringali; cherished grandma of Nicholas (fiancée Phoebe), Katie, Emily and Evan; dear step-mother of Judy Piazza, Doreen (Peter) Meglin, Joseph (late Susan) Piazza, Barbara (Mark Mistretta) Piazza and Lorie Piazza; step-grandma and great-grandma of many; sister of the late Joseph Irving (Mary) Wilkerson and Charles Wilkerson; survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and loving friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Sunday, March 14th from 2 to 5 PM. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing will be required and due to occupancy restrictions we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Alzheimer's Association, Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Betty's passing. May she rest in peace!!
Mike and Cari Polito
March 13, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family of Betty Piazza. She will surely be missed.
Agnes Longo
March 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to your family. Betty was the sweetest woman! May she rest in peace.
Patricia DeFranco
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results