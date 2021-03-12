PIAZZA - Betty (nee Wilkerson) (formerly Tringali)
March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Liborio L. Piazza and Vincent "Jim" Tringali; loving mother of Vincent (fiancée Renee) Tringali, Rose (Akos) Seres and Mark (Michelle) Tringali; cherished grandma of Nicholas (fiancée Phoebe), Katie, Emily and Evan; dear step-mother of Judy Piazza, Doreen (Peter) Meglin, Joseph (late Susan) Piazza, Barbara (Mark Mistretta) Piazza and Lorie Piazza; step-grandma and great-grandma of many; sister of the late Joseph Irving (Mary) Wilkerson and Charles Wilkerson; survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and loving friends. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Sunday, March 14th from 2 to 5 PM. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing will be required and due to occupancy restrictions we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, Western New York Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 12, 2021.