Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty REDING
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
REDING - Betty (nee Phillips)
October 1, 2021 Of Lawtons, NY at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Reding. Loving mother of Faron (Bonnie) Reding. Grandmother of Faron Jr. (Amber) Reding, Renee (David) Abt and Derek (Oakley) Reding. Great grandmother of Faron III, Colton, Lenox, Ellis, Adelyn, Emryn and Brooks. Sister of the late Robert Phillips and Josephine Randazzo. Sister-in-law of Gladys Phillips. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.