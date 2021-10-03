REDING - Betty (nee Phillips)

October 1, 2021 Of Lawtons, NY at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Reding. Loving mother of Faron (Bonnie) Reding. Grandmother of Faron Jr. (Amber) Reding, Renee (David) Abt and Derek (Oakley) Reding. Great grandmother of Faron III, Colton, Lenox, Ellis, Adelyn, Emryn and Brooks. Sister of the late Robert Phillips and Josephine Randazzo. Sister-in-law of Gladys Phillips. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home, North Collins, NY. If desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.