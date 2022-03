RHODES - Mother Betty J.

March 18, 2022. Beloved mother of Lisa R. Rhodes, Anthony Rhodes, Trenette M. Neal and Marshall O. Ransom; loving sister of Patricia Jones; sister-in-law of Charsetta Omstead; grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 15; survived by a host of family and friends. Wake Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10 AM, Funeral 11 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.