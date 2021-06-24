Menu
Betty Lee TYRA
FUNERAL HOME
Lind Funeral Home Inc
805 W 3Rd St
Jamestown, NY
TYRA - Betty Lee (nee Johnson)
Age 98, passed away peacefully June 22, 2021, in Jamestown, NY. A resident of Lewiston, NY for many years. She was a longtime member of the Niagara Frontier Country Club. She was survived by her devoted sons and daughters-in-law: Arthur and Melody Tyra, Eric and Cynthia Tyra and Timur and Elizabeth Tyra; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three foster sons, Robert Heilman (Pamela Davis Heilman), William Heilman and Dr. Raymond (Carrie) Heilman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Roderic S. Tyra. A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.lindfuneralhome.com


May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 26, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I loved your mom so much. She always gave warm hugs. It was a pleasure to take care of her at Lutheran. Going to miss her so much. My love and prayers go out to your family. God bless you.
Kayla Berrios
Other
June 24, 2021
