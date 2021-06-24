TYRA - Betty Lee (nee Johnson)
Age 98, passed away peacefully June 22, 2021, in Jamestown, NY. A resident of Lewiston, NY for many years. She was a longtime member of the Niagara Frontier Country Club. She was survived by her devoted sons and daughters-in-law: Arthur and Melody Tyra, Eric and Cynthia Tyra and Timur and Elizabeth Tyra; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three foster sons, Robert Heilman (Pamela Davis Heilman), William Heilman and Dr. Raymond (Carrie) Heilman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Roderic S. Tyra. A private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.lindfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.