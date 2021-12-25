USIAK - Betty Jeanne
Age 94, of Painted Post, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Corning Hospital. She was born October 29, 1927, in Lackawanna, NY to John and Celia Wilfrom Kushan. Betty married Leonard M. Usiak. He was a retired Aerospace Engineer and Colonel in the Army Reserves. Leonard predeceased her in 1992. She retired from the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Lackawanna. Betty loved football and was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan. She had season tickets every year and enjoyed watching the games with her son. She is survived by her son, Brian (Kathy) Usiak of Painted Post, NY, daughter Karen (Robert) Kingsley of Wichita, Kansas, grandchildren Domino-Marie Usiak, (Brad and Alana Hawk) and Matthew (Lauren Wynne) Kingsley. At Betty's request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Williamsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. ACLY-STOVER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.