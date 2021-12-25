Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
BETTY JEANNE USIAK
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Acly-Stover Funeral Home - Corning
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY
USIAK - Betty Jeanne
Age 94, of Painted Post, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Corning Hospital. She was born October 29, 1927, in Lackawanna, NY to John and Celia Wilfrom Kushan. Betty married Leonard M. Usiak. He was a retired Aerospace Engineer and Colonel in the Army Reserves. Leonard predeceased her in 1992. She retired from the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Lackawanna. Betty loved football and was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan. She had season tickets every year and enjoyed watching the games with her son. She is survived by her son, Brian (Kathy) Usiak of Painted Post, NY, daughter Karen (Robert) Kingsley of Wichita, Kansas, grandchildren Domino-Marie Usiak, (Brad and Alana Hawk) and Matthew (Lauren Wynne) Kingsley. At Betty's request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Williamsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. ACLY-STOVER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Acly-Stover Funeral Home - Corning
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mom. She was always so interested in what we were doing. I hope her passing was peaceful. I'll check in with my Aunt Mary Ann.
Eileen Kosieracki
December 26, 2021
Brian and Kathy, Karen and Rob: I´m sorry to hear of your loss, particularly around the holidays. Our sympathies extend to you and your families. Dave and Karen Corral
Dave Corral
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results