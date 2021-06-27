WAY - Betty M. (nee Mccurdy)
June 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late LaVern A. Way; loving mother of Vicki Way; cherished grandmother of Alexander, Emily and Grant Guzek; dear sister of the late Marie Patterson and Eugene McCurdy. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, June 28th from 4-6 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street, (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 6 o'clock. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.