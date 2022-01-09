Menu
Betty A. WEISS
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
WEISS - Betty A. (nee Near)
Of Buffalo, NY, January 7, 2022. Loving mother of Deborah (late Don) America, Pamela Neary, Cynthia (Michael) Maher and Rebecca (Andrew) Yox; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren; predeceased by 11 siblings; also survived my numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 11th, from 2-6 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC., FUNERAL HOME (Memorial Chapel), 1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210, where a service will be held at 5:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Jan
11
Service
5:30p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty was so sweet and friendly. She will be remembered and thought of by many at the KofC.
Larry Cannan
January 11, 2022
