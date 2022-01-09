WEISS - Betty A. (nee Near)

Of Buffalo, NY, January 7, 2022. Loving mother of Deborah (late Don) America, Pamela Neary, Cynthia (Michael) Maher and Rebecca (Andrew) Yox; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren; predeceased by 11 siblings; also survived my numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 11th, from 2-6 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC., FUNERAL HOME (Memorial Chapel), 1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210, where a service will be held at 5:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.