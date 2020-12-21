Menu
Betty L. ZUCH
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
ZUCH - Betty L. (nee Maerten)
Age 92, of North Tonawanda, December 19, 2020, in Elderwood, at Wheatfield following a lengthy illness. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Betty and her late husband Ed enjoyed boating and dancing. She also enjoyed bowling and monthly get-togethers with her friends from high school. She was the wife of the late Edwin G. Zuch; beloved mother of Joanne (Erwin) Nordhausen and Thomas (Wendy) Zuch; grandmother of Kelly (Daniel) Flynn, Julie (Scott) Maginn, Matthew (Jessica) Nordhausen, Daniel (Janani) Zuch; great-grandmother of Hannah and Aidan Flynn, Jack, Shane and Maggie Maginn, Parker and Bailey Nordhausen. She was the sister of the late Jean Whipple; aunt of several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation, because of the current Covid-19 conditions, Funeral Services will be held privately. A video recording of the funeral service will be available at FrettholdFuneralHome.com, beginning on Wednesday, December 23rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, or the Twin City Meals on Wheels, 100 Ridge Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
I always enjoyed visiting Great Grandma Betty and sometimes watching football with her. I could not do this past year because of COVID. I was able to skype with her once a week which was fun. I will miss her greatly. Parker.
Parker Nordhausen
January 20, 2021
My condolences to your family this time of year. Any relation to Alec Zuch? Met him years ago when he was a car salesman. Now he does the weather on Spectrum. Never met such a nice man in my life. He also is funny. Take care your family and Happy Holidays!!
Raymond Hoelscher 3rd
December 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Betty a few years ago. She was a delightful woman ! My deepest sympathy to her family.
Suzanne Bula
December 21, 2020
Kelly Flynn
December 21, 2020
