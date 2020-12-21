ZUCH - Betty L. (nee Maerten)
Age 92, of North Tonawanda, December 19, 2020, in Elderwood, at Wheatfield following a lengthy illness. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Betty and her late husband Ed enjoyed boating and dancing. She also enjoyed bowling and monthly get-togethers with her friends from high school. She was the wife of the late Edwin G. Zuch; beloved mother of Joanne (Erwin) Nordhausen and Thomas (Wendy) Zuch; grandmother of Kelly (Daniel) Flynn, Julie (Scott) Maginn, Matthew (Jessica) Nordhausen, Daniel (Janani) Zuch; great-grandmother of Hannah and Aidan Flynn, Jack, Shane and Maggie Maginn, Parker and Bailey Nordhausen. She was the sister of the late Jean Whipple; aunt of several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation, because of the current Covid-19 conditions, Funeral Services will be held privately. A video recording of the funeral service will be available at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
, beginning on Wednesday, December 23rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, or the Twin City Meals on Wheels, 100 Ridge Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2020.