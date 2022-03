Barren - BettyannBarren, Bettyann of West Seneca, NY, on August 11, 2021. Beloved wife of late James N. Barren; loving mother of James (Elizabeth) and Peter (Lynne); dearest grandmother of Katherine; sister of Ann Leatherbarrow, Ron Leatherbarrow, late Robert Leatherbarrow, Don (Liz) Leatherbarrow, and Jean (John) Wagner. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 9:30 AM at St. Matthews Cemetery, West Seneca. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, 716-627-2919. Online Condolences at www.Lakesidefuneralhome.com