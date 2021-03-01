It was 1974 when I met Bettyann at a Newcomers meeting and we volunteered to decorated the holiday float. We did so much together,boggle all nighters, jigsaw puzzles, counted cross stitch, Christmas Eve, and endless numbers of house parties. We shared families. She was close to my folks just as I always enjoyed her mom and brother. I have lots of good memories. She was my best friend for so many years. I miss her. Hugs go out to Bob, Larry, Mark and Larry Jr.

Sharlene Spandau Friend March 5, 2021