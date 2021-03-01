CHESBRO - Bettyann (nee Casady)
Age 76, of Hamburg, NY, January 31, 2021. Loving wife of the late Robert B. Chesbro; survived by her two sons, Bob and Larry; her brother, Mark and grandson, Larry Jr. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, on Saturday, March 6th, from 2-3:30 PM with a Memorial Service following at that time. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.