Bettyann CHESBRO
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
CHESBRO - Bettyann (nee Casady)
Age 76, of Hamburg, NY, January 31, 2021. Loving wife of the late Robert B. Chesbro; survived by her two sons, Bob and Larry; her brother, Mark and grandson, Larry Jr. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, on Saturday, March 6th, from 2-3:30 PM with a Memorial Service following at that time. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
6
Service
3:30p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was 1974 when I met Bettyann at a Newcomers meeting and we volunteered to decorated the holiday float. We did so much together,boggle all nighters, jigsaw puzzles, counted cross stitch, Christmas Eve, and endless numbers of house parties. We shared families. She was close to my folks just as I always enjoyed her mom and brother. I have lots of good memories. She was my best friend for so many years. I miss her. Hugs go out to Bob, Larry, Mark and Larry Jr.
Sharlene Spandau
Friend
March 5, 2021
Dear Larry and family, Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers!
Kim Eby
Family
March 1, 2021
Sure will miss having a chat with a great neighbor. To her family, please accept my condolences.
Stel Maciag
Neighbor
March 1, 2021
