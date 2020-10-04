HOWELL - Beverly Ann
Age 63, previously of Depew, NY, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 12 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Steven Howell; son, Eric Steven Howell (Jennifer); daughter, Loren Elizabeth Campbell (Sean Patrick); grandchildren, Miranda, Taylor Latshaw, Alexander Sean Campbell and Sophia Loren Campbell; great-grandchild, Rylee Mae Lavigne; brother, David Earl Coffed (Carol); sister, Darlene Polanski (Victor). Beverly was born August 23, 1957 in Buffalo, NY to the late Earl John Coffed Jr. and Beverly Jane Edwards Coffed. She had a wonderful smile, an infectious laugh, and the biggest heart. Each and every person she met was a friend. She touched the lives of so many. She was the meaning of Social Butterfly. She was a very talented floral designer, bringing the emotions of customers to life. A Memorial Service will be held privately with the family at St. John's Lutheran Church in Depew, NY. Bev's family has asked that in lieu of sending flowers, please make a memorial contribution to The Trees Remembered organization (https://thetreesremember.com/memorial-trees/
) in honor of Beverly Howell. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com