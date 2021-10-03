Menu
Beverly A. BALDWIN
BALDWIN - Beverly A.
(nee Lux)
Of Orchard Park, NY, formerly of Springville, NY, entered into rest August 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Gerald J. Baldwin. Devoted mother of Patti (Kyle) Beckstein. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Charles) Wieder, Michael Oertly, Emilea (Garrett) Lavelle and Jonah Baldwin. Adored great-grandmother of Henry, Maisie, Evelyn, Dane and Charles. Loving daughter of the late Maurice and Mabel Lux. Dear sister of Marilyn Rhow, Marlene (Ronald) Ziecker, Wayne (Nancy) Lux, Helen Pareja, Warren Lux and Robin Wulff. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit the East Concord Fire Dept. Recreation Hall, 9413 Genesee Rd., East Concord, NY, for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 17th, from 10 AM-1 PM. Words of sympathy may be shared online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
East Concord Fire Dept. Recreation Hall
9413 Genesee Rd., East Concord, NY
