Ballagh - Beverly

(nee Brakowiecki)

Age 85; entered into eternal life on December 20, 2021. She is predeceased by her daughter Kimberly (Kevin) Cline. She is survived by her sister Antonia Corcoran; brother, Donn Jasura; son, Marc (Kelly) Ballagh; daughter, Denise Ballagh as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.