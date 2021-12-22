BRISTOL - Beverly J.
(nee Knight)
December 20, 2021, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Bristol, Sr.; loving mother of Richard E. Bristol, Jr.; caring daughter of the late Sheldon T. and Rita D. (nee Bergstrom) Knight; dear sister of Cheryl (George) Lauer and John (Linda) Knight; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga at 12 PM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.