Beverly J. BRISTOL
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
BRISTOL - Beverly J.
(nee Knight)
December 20, 2021, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Bristol, Sr.; loving mother of Richard E. Bristol, Jr.; caring daughter of the late Sheldon T. and Rita D. (nee Bergstrom) Knight; dear sister of Cheryl (George) Lauer and John (Linda) Knight; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga at 12 PM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel
4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to you and your family.
Amy Cumbo
December 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you as you say goodbye to a wonderful lady! Mom (Del) always had a great time with your family.
Sandy and Dan Liskiewicz
Family
December 22, 2021
