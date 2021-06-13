BRYANT - Beverly M. (nee Nelin)
June 9, 2021. Wife of the late James P. Bryant; mother of Patrick (Jeanie) Bryant, Valerie (Kirby) Colling, Robin (Paul) Schulze and James (Susan) Bryant; grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of eight. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Monday 10AM. If desired, donations in Beverly's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences and memories shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.