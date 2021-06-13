Menu
Beverly M. BRYANT
BRYANT - Beverly M. (nee Nelin)
June 9, 2021. Wife of the late James P. Bryant; mother of Patrick (Jeanie) Bryant, Valerie (Kirby) Colling, Robin (Paul) Schulze and James (Susan) Bryant; grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of eight. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Monday 10AM. If desired, donations in Beverly's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences and memories shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant Family.
Lou Angelo
Friend
June 14, 2021
