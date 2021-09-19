DeCROIX - Beverly Ann
(nee Freier)
80, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Joseph Freier and Florence Ann (Hodgerney) Freier. Beverly was born and raised in Buffalo, NY and graduated from Kensington High School. Over the years, Beverly worked as a bookkeeper/secretary for a real estate company, as an assistant store manager for a home goods store, and as the administrative assistant at Luther Manor Senior Living Apartments in Virginia Beach, VA for 25 years. She was a dedicated mom first and foremost and treasured the time with her children, grandchildren, other family and friends. Beverly loved her role as mom, grandma, and aunt. She had a personality that would make people around her laugh and smile and made friends everywhere she went. Preceding her in death, were her parents, her husband Robert DeCroix of 28 years, grandson Christopher Clayton Carr, brother-in-law Donald F. Toback, and nephew Shawn Daoust. Left to cherish her memory is sister Arlene (Freier) Toback, children: Donna (Clay) Carr, James Galmbacher, Paul Galmbacher (Karen Wiltsie), David Galmbacher, Denise Thomas, Debi Olson, Dawn Bradford, Darryl DeCroix (Brittany Nunnally); 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Beverly left a ton of great memories that her family and friends will hold close to their hearts and cherish forever. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452 on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11 AM. For more details and condolences go to www.altmeyerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.