GEHL - Beverly A.

(nee Manganaro)

Of Hamburg, age 71, September 30, 2021. Beloved wife of James R. Gehl; devoted mother of Brian (Robin) Gehl and Justin Gehl; dear sister of Joan (late Louis) Marino, Samuel (Diane) Manganaro, Joseph (Doris) Manganaro and the late Carl (Margaret) Manganaro; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday at 10 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.