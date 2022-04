Hauck - BeverlyMarch 25, 2021, of Niagara Falls, NY. Beloved daughter of William and the late Lillian Hauck; loving sister of Warren (Caroline) Hauck, Robert (Wendy) Hauck, and Kim (Danny) Adlerman; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held. Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, www.epilepsy.com . Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, LLC.