Beverly K. "Bev" Lash Maier
Lash MAIER - Beverly K. "Bev" (nee Kirchmeyer)
On October 1, 2021. Survived by her children, Cheryl Lash, Wendy (Kevin) Stutzman and Scott (Kerry) Lash; grandchildren, Teresa, Sarah, Kyle and Kurtis; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jillian and Jonah; several nieces and nephews; husband, Donald; step-children and step-grandchildren. Friends may call at JENNINGS, NULTON & MATTLE FUNERAL HOME, 1704 Penfield Rd., Penfield on Saturday, October 9th, from 2-5 PM, where a service will follow. A Memorial Reception will be held Saturday from 6-8 PM at Perlo's Restaurant, 202 N. Washington St., East Rochester. Interment will be private at Oakwood Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Jennings, Nulton & Mattle Funeral Home
1704 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY
Oct
9
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Jennings, Nulton & Mattle Funeral Home
1704 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY
