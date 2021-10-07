Lash MAIER - Beverly K. "Bev" (nee Kirchmeyer)

On October 1, 2021. Survived by her children, Cheryl Lash, Wendy (Kevin) Stutzman and Scott (Kerry) Lash; grandchildren, Teresa, Sarah, Kyle and Kurtis; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jillian and Jonah; several nieces and nephews; husband, Donald; step-children and step-grandchildren. Friends may call at JENNINGS, NULTON & MATTLE FUNERAL HOME, 1704 Penfield Rd., Penfield on Saturday, October 9th, from 2-5 PM, where a service will follow. A Memorial Reception will be held Saturday from 6-8 PM at Perlo's Restaurant, 202 N. Washington St., East Rochester. Interment will be private at Oakwood Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.