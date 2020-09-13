GORIS - Beverly M.
Of West Seneca, NY, September 9, 2020. Loving daughter of Lorraine (Pete) Moody and the late Edward Goris; loving sister of Shirley (late Charles), Michael (Jennifer) Goris, Jean (Nathaniel) O'Shields and the late Gregory (Catharine) Goris; "second mom" of Sarah and Heather; beloved aunt to Jason, Robert, Emily, Maura, Ben, Adam and Christian; great-aunt to Austin, Addison, Makinlee, Rylan, Henry, Claire and Robert; cousin of Patti, Karen and Barbara; dear friend of Audrey, Betty and Jeff. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 26th, from 1-3PM in Potter's Park, same location as F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Memorial Service immediately following at 3:00 PM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to: Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Feed More of WNY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.