Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beverly M. GORIS
GORIS - Beverly M.
Of West Seneca, NY, September 9, 2020. Loving daughter of Lorraine (Pete) Moody and the late Edward Goris; loving sister of Shirley (late Charles), Michael (Jennifer) Goris, Jean (Nathaniel) O'Shields and the late Gregory (Catharine) Goris; "second mom" of Sarah and Heather; beloved aunt to Jason, Robert, Emily, Maura, Ben, Adam and Christian; great-aunt to Austin, Addison, Makinlee, Rylan, Henry, Claire and Robert; cousin of Patti, Karen and Barbara; dear friend of Audrey, Betty and Jeff. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 26th, from 1-3PM in Potter's Park, same location as F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Memorial Service immediately following at 3:00 PM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to: Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo, Feed More of WNY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Sep
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.