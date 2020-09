TEICHMANN - Beverly N.

September 23, 2020, of Derby, NY. Beloved mother of Clifford and James Wynn; grandmother of Jenna Lee Wynn; dear sister of Pauline (Paul) Ryerse and the late Margaret Timm, James, Paul, and Robert Teichmann; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, from 4-6 PM. Face masks required. Arrangements by LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola.