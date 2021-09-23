Menu
Beverly SHEEDY
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
Sheedy - Beverly (nee Wagonblott)
Age 74, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Rock Hill, SC. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Born in Buffalo, NY, Mrs. Sheedy was preceded in death by her husband, James Sheedy, Jr. and her parents, Doris Metzler Wagonblott and Norbert Wagonblott. She was a graduate of Tonawanda High School in Tonawanda, NY. Survivors include her daughter, Amy Lineberger (Nina) of Cartersville, GA; son, James Sheedy III (Shelley) of Rock Hill, SC; brother, Norbert Wagonblott, Jr. of Buffalo, NY; grandsons, James Sheedy, IV (Stephanie) Hickory Grove, SC, and Kyle Sheedy (Noelle) of Rock Hill, SC; great-grandson, James Sheedy, V of Hickory Grove, SC. Memorials may be made to M. Steven Piver, MD Center for Womens Health and Wellness, 2121 Main St., Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14214.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.
