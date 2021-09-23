Sheedy - Beverly (nee Wagonblott) Age 74, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Rock Hill, SC. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Born in Buffalo, NY, Mrs. Sheedy was preceded in death by her husband, James Sheedy, Jr. and her parents, Doris Metzler Wagonblott and Norbert Wagonblott. She was a graduate of Tonawanda High School in Tonawanda, NY. Survivors include her daughter, Amy Lineberger (Nina) of Cartersville, GA; son, James Sheedy III (Shelley) of Rock Hill, SC; brother, Norbert Wagonblott, Jr. of Buffalo, NY; grandsons, James Sheedy, IV (Stephanie) Hickory Grove, SC, and Kyle Sheedy (Noelle) of Rock Hill, SC; great-grandson, James Sheedy, V of Hickory Grove, SC. Memorials may be made to M. Steven Piver, MD Center for Womens Health and Wellness, 2121 Main St., Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14214.